Sweet and Savoury Crusty Snacks
Cinnamon Sugar Crust Snacks
Ingredients
- 6 cups bread crusts (enough to spread out over 2 baking trays), preferably stale
- 60 g / 2 oz / 4 tbsp butter , melted
- 5 tbsp sugar (separate 1 tbsp)
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180C/350F.
- Cut crusts into 3cm/1.5" pieces.
- Place bread crusts in a large bowl. Drizzle over butter, tossing the bread crusts as you go (with your other hand) to evenly distribute as best as possible.
- Sprinkle over 4 tbsp of sugar and cinnamon, and toss through.
- Spread out over 2 baking trays.
- Bake for 5 to 8 minutes until golden brown and crunchy (check the ones in the middle of the tray). The tray on the top shelf will be ready first. The bottom tray will take a couple of minutes longer.
- While hot, sprinkle over the remaining 1 tbsp of sugar (1/2 tbsp over each tray). This is mainly for appearance purpose.
Parmesan Thyme Crust Snacks
Ingredients
- 6 cups bread crusts (enough to spread out over 2 baking trays), preferably stale
- 7 - 8 tbsp olive oil
- 1/3 cup parmesan cheese , grated
- 1 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp salt (or to taste)
- Black pepper
- Optional - fresh thyme to garnish
-
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180C/350F.
- Place bread crusts in bowl. Drizzle over olive oil, tossing the bread crusts as you go (with your other hand) so as to distribute the olive oil as evenly as possible.
- Add remaining ingredients and use hands to toss through the bread crusts.
- Spread out over 2 baking trays. Do a taste test to make sure it is seasoned to your liking - adjust if required.
- Bake for 5 to 8 minutes until golden brown and crunchy (check the ones in the middle of the tray). The tray on the top shelf will be ready first. The bottom tray will take a couple of minutes longer.