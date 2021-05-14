Sweet and Sour Chicken
Ingredients:
- 5 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- 3 tbsp cornstarch
- ¾ cup (90g) plain (all-purpose) flour
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- ½ tsp garlic salt
- 2 tsp paprika
- 3 chicken breast fillets - chopped into bite-size chunks
Sauce:
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 large onion - peeled and chopped into large chunks
- 1 red pepper - chopped into 1 inch pieces
- 1 green pepper - chopped into 1 inch pieces
- 2 cloves of garlic - peeled and chopped/crushed
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- ⅔ cup (150ml) tomato ketchup
- 2 tbsp malt vinegar
- 6 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar
- 17 oz (475g) canned of pineapple chunks in juice
Instructions:
- Heat the 5 Tbsp of oil in a wok or large frying pan until very hot.
- While the oil is heating, place the egg in one shallow bowl and the cornstarch in another shallow bowl. Add the flour, salt, pepper, garlic salt and paprika to another shallow bowl and mix together.
- Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch, then dip in the egg (make sure all of the chicken is covered in egg wash), and finally dredge it in the seasoned flour. Add to the wok and cook on a high heat for 6-7 minutes, turning two or three times during cooking, until well browned. You may need to cook in two batches (I find I can do it in one batch so long as it's no more than 3 chicken breasts). Remove from the pan and place in a bowl lined with kitchen towels.
- While the chicken is cooking, you can start on your sauce.
- Add the oil to a large frying pan/skillet, heat it up on a medium-to-high heat and add in the onions. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring every now and then, until the onions start to go translucent.
- Add the peppers and cook for a further minute.
- Add in the garlic and ginger and cook for another minute. Add the tomato ketchup, vinegar, dark brown sugar, and the tinned pineapple (including the juice and stir. Bring to the boil, and then turn down the heat and let it bubble (stirring every so ofteuntil slightly thickened.
- Transfer the cooked crispy chicken to the pan with the sauce and toss to coat.
- Serve with rice and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.