Thai Coconut Soup

Ingredients:

 

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir the ginger, lemongrass, and curry paste in the heated oil for 1 minute. Slowly pour the chicken broth over the mixture, stirring continually. Stir in the fish sauce and brown sugar; simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and mushrooms; cook and stir until the mushrooms are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp or chicken cook until no longer translucent about 5 minutes for shrimp longer for chicken. 

    Tik Tok Breakfast Sandwich Hack

    Well I have to say the Tik Tok Breakfast Sandwich Hack is pretty darn awesome! The flip is fun!
    Easter Hot Cross Buns

    Yummy Hot Cross Buns are an Easter tradition! So, since everyone is baking bread this year, I attempted my own! 😬 OMG toasted with butter.. beside my coffee.. these buns just made my Easter weekend.
    Sheet Pan Quesadillas

    Hack alert! These sheet pan quesadillas are BRILLIANT and the best way to make quesadillas for a party or hungry family! Sure wish I had seen this hack like 20 years ago!