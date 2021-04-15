Thai Coconut Soup

Ingredients :

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 stalk lemon grass, minced

1-2 teaspoons red curry paste (adjust to how spicy you want. 1/2 teaspoon for not spicy)

4 cups chicken broth (use vegetable broth for vegetarian version)

3 tablespoons fish sauce (use soy sauce instead for vegetarian option)

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 (13.5 ounce) cans coconut milk

½ pound fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced (or white mushrooms)

1 pound medium shrimp - peeled and deveined (or 1-2 raw chopped up chicken breasts or tofu for vegetarian version)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Directions :

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir the ginger, lemongrass, and curry paste in the heated oil for 1 minute. Slowly pour the chicken broth over the mixture, stirring continually. Stir in the fish sauce and brown sugar; simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and mushrooms; cook and stir until the mushrooms are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp or chicken cook until no longer translucent about 5 minutes for shrimp longer for chicken.