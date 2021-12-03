iHeartRadio
The Best Ravioli Ever. (Starts with the sauce)

 

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons salted butter, I use Land O' Lakes
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
  • ½ teaspoon EACH: onion powder, dried basil, dried oregano, mustard powder
  • ¾ cup chicken broth
  • 1 ½ cups half and half, half cream half milk
  • 10 oz. Rotel tomatoes with green chilies
  • 3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 20 oz. refrigerated ravioli
  • Parsley, to garnish
  • Red Pepper Flakes, to garnish

 

Instructions

  1. Melt the butter in a large high-walled skillet. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook for 2 more minutes. Add the tomato paste, onion powder, basil, oregano, and mustard powder. Stir to combine.
  2. Add the chicken broth in splashes, stirring continuously. Slowly stir in the half and half. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer.
  3. Stir in the softened cream cheese and drained diced tomatoes. (Optional, reserve some of the tomato juice in case you’d like to thin the sauce out at the end.)
  4. Cook the pasta according to package instructions, drain.
  5. Reduce heat of the sauce to low. Gradually sprinkle in the Parmesan cheese and stir until combined.
  6. Add the ravioli and use a silicone spatula to gently stir until combined.
  7. Garnish with Parsley and red pepper flakes and serve!

Notes

  • Freshly diced Roma tomatoes or regular diced tomatoes can be used instead of Rotel if preferred.
  • A teaspoon of hot sauce makes a nice addition to the sauce and won’t make it too spicy.
  • Optional additions include: Fresh spinach or fresh basil.
  • I use Rana refrigerated 4-cheese Ravioli with this recipe.
  • To soften the cream cheese quickly: Heat 2 cups of water in the microwave. Place 3 Tbsp. cream cheese in the microwave and close the door. Let it soften for 5 minutes.
  • Grate the Parmesan cheese from a block, it will melt and taste much better than packaged grated cheese.
  • 20 oz. tortellini can be used in this recipe as well.

Storage: 

  • Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
  • While you can freeze leftovers, ravioli doesn't hold up quite as well after being frozen and reheated.
5