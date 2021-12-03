The Best Ravioli Ever. (Starts with the sauce)
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons salted butter, I use Land O' Lakes
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- ½ teaspoon EACH: onion powder, dried basil, dried oregano, mustard powder
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- 1 ½ cups half and half, half cream half milk
- 10 oz. Rotel tomatoes with green chilies
- 3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 20 oz. refrigerated ravioli
- Parsley, to garnish
- Red Pepper Flakes, to garnish
Instructions
- Melt the butter in a large high-walled skillet. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook for 2 more minutes. Add the tomato paste, onion powder, basil, oregano, and mustard powder. Stir to combine.
- Add the chicken broth in splashes, stirring continuously. Slowly stir in the half and half. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer.
- Stir in the softened cream cheese and drained diced tomatoes. (Optional, reserve some of the tomato juice in case you’d like to thin the sauce out at the end.)
- Cook the pasta according to package instructions, drain.
- Reduce heat of the sauce to low. Gradually sprinkle in the Parmesan cheese and stir until combined.
- Add the ravioli and use a silicone spatula to gently stir until combined.
- Garnish with Parsley and red pepper flakes and serve!
Notes
- Freshly diced Roma tomatoes or regular diced tomatoes can be used instead of Rotel if preferred.
- A teaspoon of hot sauce makes a nice addition to the sauce and won’t make it too spicy.
- Optional additions include: Fresh spinach or fresh basil.
- I use Rana refrigerated 4-cheese Ravioli with this recipe.
- To soften the cream cheese quickly: Heat 2 cups of water in the microwave. Place 3 Tbsp. cream cheese in the microwave and close the door. Let it soften for 5 minutes.
- Grate the Parmesan cheese from a block, it will melt and taste much better than packaged grated cheese.
- 20 oz. tortellini can be used in this recipe as well.
Storage:
- Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
- While you can freeze leftovers, ravioli doesn't hold up quite as well after being frozen and reheated.