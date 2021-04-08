Tik Tok Breakfast Sandwich Hack

Ingredients

2 whole eggs

2 slices of bread - any bread works

Butter or oil for your pan

Cheese, bacon, nay topping you like!

Instructions

Whisk two eggs in a bowl with salt and pepper then pour into a greased skillet over medium heat. Butter two slices of bread on one side only. Place over bubbling omelet in the skillet. Once the eggs are cooked, flip both the slices of bread and the omelet over at the same time (so the eggs are now on top). Fold any overlapping edges of egg onto the bread, add your toppings to one side, then flip the other slice of bread onto the first to finish off your sandwich.