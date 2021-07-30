Watermelon Strawberry Fruit Pops
Ingredients
- 1 Watermelon
- 1½ cups FROZEN strawberries (or whatever frozen fruit mix you like)
- 1 cup Coconut yogurt (or vanilla)
- ¼ cup Blueberries
Instructions
- Slice a watermelon in half, and then make an even slice to achieve a circular piece for the base of your popsicles.
- Using a small knife, carve out the center watermelon rind from the circular piece, and carefully remove the outer skin. Set aside.
- Place the remaining watermelon, 1 1/2 cups of frozen strawberries and 1 cup of coconut yogurt in a blender. Combine until smooth.
- Place the outer edge of your melon on a parchment paper lined baking sheet (and make sure you have room for it in your freezer). Using a knife, cut slits in the side of the rind for popsicle sticks and place them evenly around. I used four.
- Carefully pour the watermelon strawberry mixture in the center, and top with blueberries. Freeze overnight, slice and enjoy!
