Accent Chair Makeover

  MOVE_100_DIY (7)

    Powder Room Makeover

    Are you ready to see a MAJOR makeover?! Check out how I transformed this powder room on a small budget! There's lots of different DIYs in here--so if you need a more detailed explanation...head to my YouTube channel toDIYfor.
  MOVE_100_DIY (6)

    Bottle Cap Table

    This week I DIY'd Stu's old junk! He literally keeps EVERYTHING...and I guess this time it paid off.
  MOVE_100_DIY_Candle_Holder_Still

    Candle Holders

    These trendy candle holders I made were a very quick DIY after I found the perfect item at the thrift store!