Bench/Side Table
Thrifted DecorThis week I have a few quick projects using some thrifted items! I used an old bamboo blind (but placemats work great for this too!) Let me know which one was your favourite!
Hair TieThis DIY was a request from my Mom (but I love it so much I made some for me too!)
Custom Kids SignThis was a gift for my nephew for his 3rd birthday--I can confirm he LOVED it!
Console MakeoverThe key to this makeover was wooden coffee stir sticks believe it or not! It's one of my favourites to date!
DIY Tiled TableWhile I was out for a walk one night...I found these tiles someone was giving away at the end of the driveway--so naturally I grabbed them and made this!
Plant StandI found something completely random at the thrift store--and turned it into a plant stand (cause I'm always looking to make space for more plants)
Dollar Store DecorThis was such an easy (and cheap) way to make some trendy home decor! I got everything I needed from the dollar store!
Mini Plant PotsIf you have a few tiles kicking around after a reno project--here's something you can do with them!
Aged PotteryAged pottery is very trendy right now--and it's so easy to DIY! Which one was your favourite?