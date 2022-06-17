iHeartRadio
Bleach Painted Jeans

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Scrunchie

    Scrunchies

    It’s DIY Day! Let me show you how easy it is to make your own scrunchies!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Painted_Vinyl_Chair

    Painted Vinyl Chair

    Did you know you can paint fabric furniture? Let me show you just how EASY it is to make this chair look brand new again!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Facinator

    Fascinator

    The Royals are in Ottawa this Wednesday--so here's how to make your own fascinator if you want to get dressed up for the occasion ;) (it was a fun Halloween costume I did a few years back)!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Rattan_Mirror

    Rattan Mirror

    Who says you can't make decor with a hula hoop? Check out how I fixed up this thrifted item in this weeks DIY
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Vase

    Vase

    Here is a simple way to give a $3 thrifted vase a facelift and make it look like you spent $30+ on it!
  • MOVE_100_DIY__Spring_Wreath_April_11

    Spring Wreath

    Do you need a little Spring re-fresh for your front door? Try this super simple DIY!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Plant_Stand_Thumbnail (1)

    Plant Stand

    We are loving Janel's plant stand DIY this week!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Ceramic_Riser_March_21

    Ceramic Riser

    This week I have a cute piece of decor I made using dollar store items. It's the perfect piece to add a 'little something' to a shelf or table!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Rope_Wall

    Rope Wall Art

    This is a funky piece of decor you can make with some scrap wood!
