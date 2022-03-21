iHeartRadio
Ceramic Riser

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Rope_Wall

    Rope Wall Art

    This is a funky piece of decor you can make with some scrap wood!
  • MOVE_DIY_Dog_Treats_Thumbnail_Mar_7

    Dog Treats

    Next time you have some brown bananas...turn them into some tasty dog treats with this super simple 3 ingredient recipe!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Bedside_Shelf_Thumbnail_Feb_28

    Bedside 'Floating' Shelves

    Simple $10 bedside 'floating' shelves...
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Toys_Thumbnail_Feb_21

    Dog Toys

    Got an old pair of jeans? You can turn them into 2 easy dog toys!
  • diy-rug-basket

    Rug Basket

    Do you need more 'cute' storage in your life? Check out this rug basket I made for $5!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Crate_Topper_Thumbnail

    Dog Crate Topper

    I'm so happy I made this crate topper--it looks WAY better in our room, we can use the top for storage for all the dog things, and it doubles as my nightstand (which we had to remove to fit her crate in!)
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Snuffle_Mat_Thumbnail

    Dog Snuffle Mat

    It's my first (of many) dog DIYs! This mat is a great way to provide enrichment for your dog and get their brain working! It's easy to make--and all you need is a few things from the dollar store!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Plant_Stand_Thumbnail

    Plant Stand

    Today's DIY will take you all of 2 minutes to make! Check out this luxe plant stand I made.
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Side_Table_Thumbnail

    Side Table

    DIYs don't always go as planned...and here's just one (of many) where I had to 'pivot' and make it work!
