Christmas Centrepiece
Refinished Wicker ChairI found this beauty on the side of the road and gave her a quick refresh and she looks good as new!
Entryway BenchI've got another furniture flip for you today (which includes a super simple DIY pillow!) I originally bought this bench for $15--look at it now!
Halloween Costume - Squid GameWhat do you (or your kids) plan to be for Halloween?! Here's another costume idea. Can you believe I made it out of a strainer?!
Squid Game Contestant CostumeIt's time for some Halloween costumes! I LOVE making these each year...so I decided to go with one of the HOTTEST costumes for 2021!
BeltThis week I have a fun little fashion DIY that took me less than 10 minutes to make! I think it if perfect for fall outfits!
NightstandI've been doing alot of this recently...but here is another furniture flip for you! Cost me $5!
Bench/Side TableThis video includes real play by play footage of me stealing trash before the garbage truck picked it up!
Thrifted DecorThis week I have a few quick projects using some thrifted items! I used an old bamboo blind (but placemats work great for this too!) Let me know which one was your favourite!
Hair TieThis DIY was a request from my Mom (but I love it so much I made some for me too!)