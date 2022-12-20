Christmas Wreath
-
Christmas SignICYMI: Here is a great gift idea! I gave it to my soon to be MIL a few years ago!
-
Paper WreathReady for the holidays!
-
Statement MirrorCheck out this statement mirror I made for about $5 (total dollar store project!)
-
OttomanThis was a simple flip on an old (and FREE) coffee table! I LOVE how it turned out!
-
Bridgerton CostumeCome thrifting with me--while I throw together another Halloween Costume--and show you a 'hack' to make this crown!
-
Barbie CostumeHere's another DIY Halloween costume!
-
-
Wood PumpkinsHere is some simple (and quick) fall decor you can make just in time for Thanksgiving using scrap wood!
-
Plant StandHere's a simple project I made using some scrap wood (I never like to throw things out!) You can use this design to make all sizes of plant stands!