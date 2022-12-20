iHeartRadio
Christmas Wreath

  • MOVE_DIY_Christmas_Sign

    Christmas Sign

    ICYMI: Here is a great gift idea! I gave it to my soon to be MIL a few years ago!
  • MOVE_DIY_Paper_Wreath

    Paper Wreath

    Ready for the holidays!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Statement_Mirror_

    Statement Mirror

    Check out this statement mirror I made for about $5 (total dollar store project!)
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Coffee_Table

    Ottoman

    This was a simple flip on an old (and FREE) coffee table! I LOVE how it turned out!
  • MOVE_100_DIY

    Bridgerton Costume

    Come thrifting with me--while I throw together another Halloween Costume--and show you a 'hack' to make this crown!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Barbie_Costume

    Barbie Costume

    Here's another DIY Halloween costume!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Pinata_Costume

    Piñata Costume

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Wooden_Pumpkins

    Wood Pumpkins

    Here is some simple (and quick) fall decor you can make just in time for Thanksgiving using scrap wood!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_PantStand

    Plant Stand

    Here's a simple project I made using some scrap wood (I never like to throw things out!) You can use this design to make all sizes of plant stands!
