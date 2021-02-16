iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-9°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Concrete Decor

  • MOVE_100_DIY (3)

    Valentine's Day Gift and Scratch Card

    Did you know you can make your own scratch card?! It's actaully so easy to do! PLUS I made a little Valentine's Day gift idea for couples!
  • MOVE_100_DIY (1)

    Kitchen Organization

    I'm working on getting my apartment more organized...so I tackled the kitchen first! Here are my tips to getting organized and the products from Dollarama I used to do it!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Photo

    DIYing My Broken Coffee Table

    I wanted to share this project this week to show that sometimes I have NO idea what I'm doing...but you'll never learn if you don't try.