Custom Kids Sign

This was a gift for my nephew for his 3rd birthday--I can confirm he LOVED it!

    Console Makeover

    The key to this makeover was wooden coffee stir sticks believe it or not! It's one of my favourites to date!
    DIY Tiled Table

    While I was out for a walk one night...I found these tiles someone was giving away at the end of the driveway--so naturally I grabbed them and made this!
    Plant Stand

    I found something completely random at the thrift store--and turned it into a plant stand (cause I'm always looking to make space for more plants)
    Dollar Store Decor

    This was such an easy (and cheap) way to make some trendy home decor! I got everything I needed from the dollar store!
    Mini Plant Pots

    If you have a few tiles kicking around after a reno project--here's something you can do with them!
    Aged Pottery

    Aged pottery is very trendy right now--and it's so easy to DIY! Which one was your favourite?
    Entryway Makeover

    I gave my entryway a makeover using only thrifted items! I LOVE how it turned out--and the price was right!
    Pendant Light

    I almost scrapped this entire project...it just wasn't working. BUT I managed to save it! Who knew you could paper mache a pendant light?!
    Textured Wall Art

    This DIY was a HUGE hit on my Youtube channel. I love how it turned out! It's inexepensive...and literally ANYONE can do it!
