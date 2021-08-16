iHeartRadio
Choose your station
24°C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

DIY Tiled Table

  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (8)

    Plant Stand

    I found something completely random at the thrift store--and turned it into a plant stand (cause I'm always looking to make space for more plants)
  • 2021-08-02_Janel_DIY_THUMB

    Dollar Store Decor

    This was such an easy (and cheap) way to make some trendy home decor! I got everything I needed from the dollar store!
  • 2021-07-26_Janel_DIY_THUMB

    Mini Plant Pots

    If you have a few tiles kicking around after a reno project--here's something you can do with them!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (5)

    Aged Pottery

    Aged pottery is very trendy right now--and it's so easy to DIY! Which one was your favourite?
  • Untitled-1

    Entryway Makeover

    I gave my entryway a makeover using only thrifted items! I LOVE how it turned out--and the price was right!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Pendant_Light (0;03;17;40)

    Pendant Light

    I almost scrapped this entire project...it just wasn't working. BUT I managed to save it! Who knew you could paper mache a pendant light?!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (3)

    Textured Wall Art

    This DIY was a HUGE hit on my Youtube channel. I love how it turned out! It's inexepensive...and literally ANYONE can do it!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (2)

    Patio Makeover

    I gave my patio a little 'refresh'. It was simple and quick to do--and now we're ready for the season!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (1)

    Balcony Privacy Screen and Railing Planter

    It only took me 3 years to fix this problem area on our porch! It was such an easy fix I don't know why I didn't do it sooner. Plus I made us a mini veggie planter.
4