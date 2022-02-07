iHeartRadio
Dog Crate Topper

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Snuffle_Mat_Thumbnail

    Dog Snuffle Mat

    It's my first (of many) dog DIYs! This mat is a great way to provide enrichment for your dog and get their brain working! It's easy to make--and all you need is a few things from the dollar store!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Plant_Stand_Thumbnail

    Plant Stand

    Today's DIY will take you all of 2 minutes to make! Check out this luxe plant stand I made.
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Side_Table_Thumbnail

    Side Table

    DIYs don't always go as planned...and here's just one (of many) where I had to 'pivot' and make it work!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Bed_Tent_Still

    Bed Tent

    My nephew has been asking for a 'barn bed tent' for a very long time. When my sister couldn't find it...she turned to Aunt Janel to help her out :) It was actually SO easy to make and you can theme it however you like!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (2)

    Wood Christmas Trees

    Got some scrap wood?! It's so easy to quickly make these for anywhere in your home!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (1)

    Thrifted Ornaments

    I spent about $10 at the thrift store and made these cute ornaments & candle holders for the perfect centerpiece!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    Floral Christmas Decor

    Have you ever heard of wood flowers? They are beautiful--and perfect for Christmas decor--check out these 2 easy DIYs I made with them!
  • DIY-center-peice

    Christmas Centrepiece

    This is so easy to quickly throw together if you have an upcoming dinner party! Just grab some glasses from your cupboard and a paint pen! (it washes off with windex!)
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Refinished_Wicker_Chair_Thumbnail

    Refinished Wicker Chair

    I found this beauty on the side of the road and gave her a quick refresh and she looks good as new!
