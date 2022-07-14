Driftwood Decorations
Coffee TableI can't believe I made my own coffee table (I also can't believe how easy it was!)
Yarn Wall ArtThis is a super simple piece of decor you can completely customize for your space!
Bleach Painted JeansHere is a simple and fun way to upcycle some old shorts or pants in your closet and make them super trendy!
ScrunchiesIt’s DIY Day! Let me show you how easy it is to make your own scrunchies!
Painted Vinyl ChairDid you know you can paint fabric furniture? Let me show you just how EASY it is to make this chair look brand new again!
FascinatorThe Royals are in Ottawa this Wednesday--so here's how to make your own fascinator if you want to get dressed up for the occasion ;) (it was a fun Halloween costume I did a few years back)!
Rattan MirrorWho says you can't make decor with a hula hoop? Check out how I fixed up this thrifted item in this weeks DIY
VaseHere is a simple way to give a $3 thrifted vase a facelift and make it look like you spent $30+ on it!
Spring WreathDo you need a little Spring re-fresh for your front door? Try this super simple DIY!