Halloween Costume - Squid Game
-
Squid Game Contestant CostumeIt's time for some Halloween costumes! I LOVE making these each year...so I decided to go with one of the HOTTEST costumes for 2021!
-
BeltThis week I have a fun little fashion DIY that took me less than 10 minutes to make! I think it if perfect for fall outfits!
-
NightstandI've been doing alot of this recently...but here is another furniture flip for you! Cost me $5!
-
Bench/Side TableThis video includes real play by play footage of me stealing trash before the garbage truck picked it up!
-
Thrifted DecorThis week I have a few quick projects using some thrifted items! I used an old bamboo blind (but placemats work great for this too!) Let me know which one was your favourite!
-
Hair TieThis DIY was a request from my Mom (but I love it so much I made some for me too!)
-
Custom Kids SignThis was a gift for my nephew for his 3rd birthday--I can confirm he LOVED it!
-
Console MakeoverThe key to this makeover was wooden coffee stir sticks believe it or not! It's one of my favourites to date!
-
DIY Tiled TableWhile I was out for a walk one night...I found these tiles someone was giving away at the end of the driveway--so naturally I grabbed them and made this!