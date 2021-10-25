iHeartRadio
Halloween Costume - Squid Game

  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    Squid Game Contestant Costume

    It's time for some Halloween costumes! I LOVE making these each year...so I decided to go with one of the HOTTEST costumes for 2021!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (13)

    Belt

    This week I have a fun little fashion DIY that took me less than 10 minutes to make! I think it if perfect for fall outfits!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (11)

    Nightstand

    I've been doing alot of this recently...but here is another furniture flip for you! Cost me $5!
  • janelDIY

    Bench/Side Table

    This video includes real play by play footage of me stealing trash before the garbage truck picked it up!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (10)

    Thrifted Decor

    This week I have a few quick projects using some thrifted items! I used an old bamboo blind (but placemats work great for this too!) Let me know which one was your favourite!
  • DIY-hairtie

    Hair Tie

    This DIY was a request from my Mom (but I love it so much I made some for me too!)
  • Untitled-2

    Custom Kids Sign

    This was a gift for my nephew for his 3rd birthday--I can confirm he LOVED it!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Console_Makeover

    Console Makeover

    The key to this makeover was wooden coffee stir sticks believe it or not! It's one of my favourites to date!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    DIY Tiled Table

    While I was out for a walk one night...I found these tiles someone was giving away at the end of the driveway--so naturally I grabbed them and made this!
