Mini Plant Pots
Aged PotteryAged pottery is very trendy right now--and it's so easy to DIY! Which one was your favourite?
Entryway MakeoverI gave my entryway a makeover using only thrifted items! I LOVE how it turned out--and the price was right!
Pendant LightI almost scrapped this entire project...it just wasn't working. BUT I managed to save it! Who knew you could paper mache a pendant light?!
Textured Wall ArtThis DIY was a HUGE hit on my Youtube channel. I love how it turned out! It's inexepensive...and literally ANYONE can do it!
Patio MakeoverI gave my patio a little 'refresh'. It was simple and quick to do--and now we're ready for the season!
Balcony Privacy Screen and Railing PlanterIt only took me 3 years to fix this problem area on our porch! It was such an easy fix I don't know why I didn't do it sooner. Plus I made us a mini veggie planter.
Woven ChairsHere is the finished dining set! Last week I refinished the table--so this week I tackled the chairs. I'm so happy with how the seat cushions turned out!
Refinished Dining TableOver the next two weeks I'll be showing you how I refinished a dining set I got on FB marketplace for $60. I spent a TON of hours on it...but only cost me around $40 to fix it up!
Room DividerNote to self: always do the research BEFORE you start the project. This ended up being a much more expensive DIY than I thought--but I still love it!