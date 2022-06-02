Painted Vinyl Chair
Did you know you can paint fabric furniture? Let me show you just how EASY it is to make this chair look brand new again!
-
FascinatorThe Royals are in Ottawa this Wednesday--so here's how to make your own fascinator if you want to get dressed up for the occasion ;) (it was a fun Halloween costume I did a few years back)!
-
Rattan MirrorWho says you can't make decor with a hula hoop? Check out how I fixed up this thrifted item in this weeks DIY
-
VaseHere is a simple way to give a $3 thrifted vase a facelift and make it look like you spent $30+ on it!
-
Spring WreathDo you need a little Spring re-fresh for your front door? Try this super simple DIY!
-
Plant StandWe are loving Janel's plant stand DIY this week!
-
Ceramic RiserThis week I have a cute piece of decor I made using dollar store items. It's the perfect piece to add a 'little something' to a shelf or table!
-
Rope Wall ArtThis is a funky piece of decor you can make with some scrap wood!
-
Dog TreatsNext time you have some brown bananas...turn them into some tasty dog treats with this super simple 3 ingredient recipe!
-
Bedside 'Floating' ShelvesSimple $10 bedside 'floating' shelves...