Plant Stand
Side TableDIYs don't always go as planned...and here's just one (of many) where I had to 'pivot' and make it work!
Bed TentMy nephew has been asking for a 'barn bed tent' for a very long time. When my sister couldn't find it...she turned to Aunt Janel to help her out :) It was actually SO easy to make and you can theme it however you like!
Wood Christmas TreesGot some scrap wood?! It's so easy to quickly make these for anywhere in your home!
Thrifted OrnamentsI spent about $10 at the thrift store and made these cute ornaments & candle holders for the perfect centerpiece!
Floral Christmas DecorHave you ever heard of wood flowers? They are beautiful--and perfect for Christmas decor--check out these 2 easy DIYs I made with them!
Christmas CentrepieceThis is so easy to quickly throw together if you have an upcoming dinner party! Just grab some glasses from your cupboard and a paint pen! (it washes off with windex!)
Refinished Wicker ChairI found this beauty on the side of the road and gave her a quick refresh and she looks good as new!
Entryway BenchI've got another furniture flip for you today (which includes a super simple DIY pillow!) I originally bought this bench for $15--look at it now!
Halloween Costume - Squid GameWhat do you (or your kids) plan to be for Halloween?! Here's another costume idea. Can you believe I made it out of a strainer?!