Raffia Wall Decor

  • MOVE_100_DIY (2)

    Antique Butterfly Shadow Box

    This is a simple project you can do using dollar store items! I antiqued an old frame and turned it into a shadow box for these faux butterflies!
  • MOVE_100_DIY (1)

    Baby Gift

    Know someone expecting a baby? Well I decided to DIY a cute gift for friends of mine that are expecting their first (a baby girl) in just a few weeks!
  • MOVE_100_DIY

    Boho Decor

    I often get inspiration from Pinterest for my DIYs. Well, I saw something I LOVED--and tried to make a dupe! Also, I 100% made up a word in this video haha!