Refinished Wicker Chair

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Entry_Way_Bench_Thumbnail

    Entryway Bench

    I've got another furniture flip for you today (which includes a super simple DIY pillow!) I originally bought this bench for $15--look at it now!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Squid_Game_Red_Guard_Costume_Thumbnail

    Halloween Costume - Squid Game

    What do you (or your kids) plan to be for Halloween?! Here's another costume idea. Can you believe I made it out of a strainer?!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    Squid Game Contestant Costume

    It's time for some Halloween costumes! I LOVE making these each year...so I decided to go with one of the HOTTEST costumes for 2021!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (13)

    Belt

    This week I have a fun little fashion DIY that took me less than 10 minutes to make! I think it if perfect for fall outfits!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (11)

    Nightstand

    I've been doing alot of this recently...but here is another furniture flip for you! Cost me $5!
  • janelDIY

    Bench/Side Table

    This video includes real play by play footage of me stealing trash before the garbage truck picked it up!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (10)

    Thrifted Decor

    This week I have a few quick projects using some thrifted items! I used an old bamboo blind (but placemats work great for this too!) Let me know which one was your favourite!
  • DIY-hairtie

    Hair Tie

    This DIY was a request from my Mom (but I love it so much I made some for me too!)
  • Untitled-2

    Custom Kids Sign

    This was a gift for my nephew for his 3rd birthday--I can confirm he LOVED it!
5