Room Divider Record Player Makeover I can't believe I wanted over 5 years to redo this record player/side table! Check out this easy, affordable transformation! Accent Chair Makeover Watch how I transform these $20 thrifted accent chairs for my livingroom! Powder Room Makeover Are you ready to see a MAJOR makeover?! Check out how I transformed this powder room on a small budget! There's lots of different DIYs in here--so if you need a more detailed explanation...head to my YouTube channel toDIYfor.