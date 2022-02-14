Rug Basket
Dog Crate TopperI'm so happy I made this crate topper--it looks WAY better in our room, we can use the top for storage for all the dog things, and it doubles as my nightstand (which we had to remove to fit her crate in!)
Dog Snuffle MatIt's my first (of many) dog DIYs! This mat is a great way to provide enrichment for your dog and get their brain working! It's easy to make--and all you need is a few things from the dollar store!
Plant StandToday's DIY will take you all of 2 minutes to make! Check out this luxe plant stand I made.
Side TableDIYs don't always go as planned...and here's just one (of many) where I had to 'pivot' and make it work!
Bed TentMy nephew has been asking for a 'barn bed tent' for a very long time. When my sister couldn't find it...she turned to Aunt Janel to help her out :) It was actually SO easy to make and you can theme it however you like!
Wood Christmas TreesGot some scrap wood?! It's so easy to quickly make these for anywhere in your home!
Thrifted OrnamentsI spent about $10 at the thrift store and made these cute ornaments & candle holders for the perfect centerpiece!
Floral Christmas DecorHave you ever heard of wood flowers? They are beautiful--and perfect for Christmas decor--check out these 2 easy DIYs I made with them!
Christmas CentrepieceThis is so easy to quickly throw together if you have an upcoming dinner party! Just grab some glasses from your cupboard and a paint pen! (it washes off with windex!)