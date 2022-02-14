iHeartRadio
Rug Basket

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Crate_Topper_Thumbnail

    Dog Crate Topper

    I'm so happy I made this crate topper--it looks WAY better in our room, we can use the top for storage for all the dog things, and it doubles as my nightstand (which we had to remove to fit her crate in!)
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Snuffle_Mat_Thumbnail

    Dog Snuffle Mat

    It's my first (of many) dog DIYs! This mat is a great way to provide enrichment for your dog and get their brain working! It's easy to make--and all you need is a few things from the dollar store!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Plant_Stand_Thumbnail

    Plant Stand

    Today's DIY will take you all of 2 minutes to make! Check out this luxe plant stand I made.
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Side_Table_Thumbnail

    Side Table

    DIYs don't always go as planned...and here's just one (of many) where I had to 'pivot' and make it work!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Bed_Tent_Still

    Bed Tent

    My nephew has been asking for a 'barn bed tent' for a very long time. When my sister couldn't find it...she turned to Aunt Janel to help her out :) It was actually SO easy to make and you can theme it however you like!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (2)

    Wood Christmas Trees

    Got some scrap wood?! It's so easy to quickly make these for anywhere in your home!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (1)

    Thrifted Ornaments

    I spent about $10 at the thrift store and made these cute ornaments & candle holders for the perfect centerpiece!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    Floral Christmas Decor

    Have you ever heard of wood flowers? They are beautiful--and perfect for Christmas decor--check out these 2 easy DIYs I made with them!
  • DIY-center-peice

    Christmas Centrepiece

    This is so easy to quickly throw together if you have an upcoming dinner party! Just grab some glasses from your cupboard and a paint pen! (it washes off with windex!)
