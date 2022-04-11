Spring Wreath
Plant StandWe are loving Janel's plant stand DIY this week!
Ceramic RiserThis week I have a cute piece of decor I made using dollar store items. It's the perfect piece to add a 'little something' to a shelf or table!
Rope Wall ArtThis is a funky piece of decor you can make with some scrap wood!
Dog TreatsNext time you have some brown bananas...turn them into some tasty dog treats with this super simple 3 ingredient recipe!
Bedside 'Floating' ShelvesSimple $10 bedside 'floating' shelves...
Dog ToysGot an old pair of jeans? You can turn them into 2 easy dog toys!
Rug BasketDo you need more 'cute' storage in your life? Check out this rug basket I made for $5!
Dog Crate TopperI'm so happy I made this crate topper--it looks WAY better in our room, we can use the top for storage for all the dog things, and it doubles as my nightstand (which we had to remove to fit her crate in!)
Dog Snuffle MatIt's my first (of many) dog DIYs! This mat is a great way to provide enrichment for your dog and get their brain working! It's easy to make--and all you need is a few things from the dollar store!