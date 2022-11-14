iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
10030
Sms*

static urls

Statement Mirror

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Coffee_Table

    Ottoman

    This was a simple flip on an old (and FREE) coffee table! I LOVE how it turned out!
  • MOVE_100_DIY

    Bridgerton Costume

    Come thrifting with me--while I throw together another Halloween Costume--and show you a 'hack' to make this crown!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Barbie_Costume

    Barbie Costume

    Here's another DIY Halloween costume!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Pinata_Costume

    Piñata Costume

  • MOVE_100_DIY_Wooden_Pumpkins

    Wood Pumpkins

    Here is some simple (and quick) fall decor you can make just in time for Thanksgiving using scrap wood!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_PantStand

    Plant Stand

    Here's a simple project I made using some scrap wood (I never like to throw things out!) You can use this design to make all sizes of plant stands!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Velvet_Pumpkins

    Velvet Pumpkins

    This week I have some simple fall decor that you can use year after year! These velvet pumkins are simple to make!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Live_Edge_Coffee_Table_ (1)

    Live Edge Coffee Table

    This live edge coffee table may be easier to make than your realize!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Mini_Entry_Way_Makeover

    Entryway Makeover

    I gave our entryway a little upgrade! As a dog owner I find this DIY SOO handy for Nova's leashes, harness, & towels we like to keep at the door for quick and easy access. It also works great for a space for company to put their jackets!
9