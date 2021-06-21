iHeartRadio
Textured Wall Art

    Patio Makeover

    I gave my patio a little 'refresh'. It was simple and quick to do--and now we're ready for the season!
    Balcony Privacy Screen and Railing Planter

    It only took me 3 years to fix this problem area on our porch! It was such an easy fix I don't know why I didn't do it sooner. Plus I made us a mini veggie planter.
    Woven Chairs

    Here is the finished dining set! Last week I refinished the table--so this week I tackled the chairs. I'm so happy with how the seat cushions turned out!