Valentine's Day Gift and Scratch Card Kitchen Organization I'm working on getting my apartment more organized...so I tackled the kitchen first! Here are my tips to getting organized and the products from Dollarama I used to do it! DIYing My Broken Coffee Table I wanted to share this project this week to show that sometimes I have NO idea what I'm doing...but you'll never learn if you don't try. Woven Textured Art It's DIY day! I made this beautiful large art piece with an old poster board and some party streamers! It's easy and cheap!