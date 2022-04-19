iHeartRadio
  • MOVE_100_DIY__Spring_Wreath_April_11

    Spring Wreath

    Do you need a little Spring re-fresh for your front door? Try this super simple DIY!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Plant_Stand_Thumbnail (1)

    Plant Stand

    We are loving Janel's plant stand DIY this week!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Ceramic_Riser_March_21

    Ceramic Riser

    This week I have a cute piece of decor I made using dollar store items. It's the perfect piece to add a 'little something' to a shelf or table!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Rope_Wall

    Rope Wall Art

    This is a funky piece of decor you can make with some scrap wood!
  • MOVE_DIY_Dog_Treats_Thumbnail_Mar_7

    Dog Treats

    Next time you have some brown bananas...turn them into some tasty dog treats with this super simple 3 ingredient recipe!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Bedside_Shelf_Thumbnail_Feb_28

    Bedside 'Floating' Shelves

    Simple $10 bedside 'floating' shelves...
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Toys_Thumbnail_Feb_21

    Dog Toys

    Got an old pair of jeans? You can turn them into 2 easy dog toys!
  • diy-rug-basket

    Rug Basket

    Do you need more 'cute' storage in your life? Check out this rug basket I made for $5!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Dog_Crate_Topper_Thumbnail

    Dog Crate Topper

    I'm so happy I made this crate topper--it looks WAY better in our room, we can use the top for storage for all the dog things, and it doubles as my nightstand (which we had to remove to fit her crate in!)
