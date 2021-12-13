iHeartRadio
Wood Christmas Trees

  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (1)

    Thrifted Ornaments

    I spent about $10 at the thrift store and made these cute ornaments & candle holders for the perfect centerpiece!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    Floral Christmas Decor

    Have you ever heard of wood flowers? They are beautiful--and perfect for Christmas decor--check out these 2 easy DIYs I made with them!
  • DIY-center-peice

    Christmas Centrepiece

    This is so easy to quickly throw together if you have an upcoming dinner party! Just grab some glasses from your cupboard and a paint pen! (it washes off with windex!)
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Refinished_Wicker_Chair_Thumbnail

    Refinished Wicker Chair

    I found this beauty on the side of the road and gave her a quick refresh and she looks good as new!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Entry_Way_Bench_Thumbnail

    Entryway Bench

    I've got another furniture flip for you today (which includes a super simple DIY pillow!) I originally bought this bench for $15--look at it now!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Squid_Game_Red_Guard_Costume_Thumbnail

    Halloween Costume - Squid Game

    What do you (or your kids) plan to be for Halloween?! Here's another costume idea. Can you believe I made it out of a strainer?!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021

    Squid Game Contestant Costume

    It's time for some Halloween costumes! I LOVE making these each year...so I decided to go with one of the HOTTEST costumes for 2021!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (13)

    Belt

    This week I have a fun little fashion DIY that took me less than 10 minutes to make! I think it if perfect for fall outfits!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_2021 (11)

    Nightstand

    I've been doing alot of this recently...but here is another furniture flip for you! Cost me $5!
