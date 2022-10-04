iHeartRadio
Wood Pumpkins

  • MOVE_100_DIY_PantStand

    Plant Stand

    Here's a simple project I made using some scrap wood (I never like to throw things out!) You can use this design to make all sizes of plant stands!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Velvet_Pumpkins

    Velvet Pumpkins

    This week I have some simple fall decor that you can use year after year! These velvet pumkins are simple to make!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Live_Edge_Coffee_Table_ (1)

    Live Edge Coffee Table

    This live edge coffee table may be easier to make than your realize!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Mini_Entry_Way_Makeover

    Entryway Makeover

    I gave our entryway a little upgrade! As a dog owner I find this DIY SOO handy for Nova's leashes, harness, & towels we like to keep at the door for quick and easy access. It also works great for a space for company to put their jackets!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Bottel_Glasses

    Glasses from Wine Bottles

    You're going to want to start stock piling your empty wine bottles!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Chain_Decor

    Clay Decor

    This week I made some simple (but very trendy) decor out of some airdry clay!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Entry_Way_Organzier

    Entryway Organizer

    This is a great storage solution if you have a very small entryway! Simple to make and will cost you less than $10!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Driftwood

    Driftwood Decorations

    I snagged a few pieces of driftwood while walking along the Ottawa river. Here's how you can clean/bleach them and a few ways I DIY'd them!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Coffee_Table_

    Coffee Table

    I can't believe I made my own coffee table (I also can't believe how easy it was!)
