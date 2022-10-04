Wood Pumpkins
Plant StandHere's a simple project I made using some scrap wood (I never like to throw things out!) You can use this design to make all sizes of plant stands!
Velvet PumpkinsThis week I have some simple fall decor that you can use year after year! These velvet pumkins are simple to make!
Live Edge Coffee TableThis live edge coffee table may be easier to make than your realize!
Entryway MakeoverI gave our entryway a little upgrade! As a dog owner I find this DIY SOO handy for Nova's leashes, harness, & towels we like to keep at the door for quick and easy access. It also works great for a space for company to put their jackets!
Glasses from Wine BottlesYou're going to want to start stock piling your empty wine bottles!
Clay DecorThis week I made some simple (but very trendy) decor out of some airdry clay!
Entryway OrganizerThis is a great storage solution if you have a very small entryway! Simple to make and will cost you less than $10!
Driftwood DecorationsI snagged a few pieces of driftwood while walking along the Ottawa river. Here's how you can clean/bleach them and a few ways I DIY'd them!
Coffee TableI can't believe I made my own coffee table (I also can't believe how easy it was!)