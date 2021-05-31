Woven Chairs

iHeartRadio
  • MOVE_100_DIY (9)

    Refinished Dining Table

    Over the next two weeks I'll be showing you how I refinished a dining set I got on FB marketplace for $60. I spent a TON of hours on it...but only cost me around $40 to fix it up!
  • MOVE_100_DIY (8)

    Room Divider

    Note to self: always do the research BEFORE you start the project. This ended up being a much more expensive DIY than I thought--but I still love it!
  • MOVE_100_DIY_Record_Player

    Record Player Makeover

    I can't believe I wanted over 5 years to redo this record player/side table! Check out this easy, affordable transformation!