Acquiring A Pet Responsibly & Ethically
We join Gillian Lemieux & Lucky at The Ottawa Humane Society to learn why doing your research, before bring a pet home, is so important. Lucky is here to look cute so you'll adopt him and his other feline and canine friends.
Lovely Lexi Waiting Over A Year For A Family To CuddleLexi is a senior feline who has lived in the Ottawa Humane Society shelter for over a year. She is long overdue for a loving family and forever home. Watch as Gillian Lemieux tells us about Lexi.
Fun Ottawa Humane Society Programs Are Back!After a pandemic pause, many programs are resuming at the Ottawa Humane Society. Adorable adoptable Lenny joins Gillian Lemieux to help explain why there is extra reason to purr at the OHS!
Toby, The Co-PilotMeet loveable, adoptable, not a shy guy Toby! Belly rubs, yes please. This week we bid farewell and best wishes to Emma Sheedy who is moving on to new adventures! Next week, you'll meet Gillian. She's usually behind the camera.
Why You Should Microchip Your PetIf you've ever lost a pet, you know how awful that feeling can be. Emma Sheedy joins us with Oliver to explain the value of microchipping your pet and how you can have it done through The Ottawa Humane Society.
Siggy The StarHaving a fluffy family member is all kinds of good for your health. Just google the benefits of living with an animal, especially felines. Cats have super powers, like lowering your stress and anxiety levels. Being around them releases calming chemicals in your body. Pet researchers also claim 90 percent of single women perceive men with cats as nicer and more caring than those without. Meet Siggy, a star personality waiting to cuddle and purr all the love for you.
Pepper The Co-PilotPurring Pepper will cuddle her way into your heart, when she feels like it. Another adorable, floof waiting at the Ottawa Humane Society to be adopted into a kind and loving home. Watch to hear more about Pepper.
OHS: Youth Pet Sitting CourseDo you know an animal loving teen between 12 and 16 years old who would love to become a professional pet sitter? The Ottawa Humane Society has a brand new Youth Pet Sitting course. Emma Sheedy and Claus join Katherine Dines to share all the FUN details.
Buddy The Co-PilotAnother beautiful adoptable fluff at The Ottawa Humane Society! Emma Sheedy introduces us to Buddy the co-pilot!
Dog WhispererLearn to be a dog whisperer in this new webinar series from The Ottawa Humane Society. You'll be able to lovingly correct any behavioral issues your pooch is expressing. What are they trying to tell you? Emma Sheedy from the OHS joins Katherine Dines, to explain, with help from playful Chase.