Adorable Adoptable Almo
A new year at the Ottawa Humane Society and a whole slew of new animals waiting to be part of your family! This week we meet sweet floof Almo!
Adorable Adoptable AnnieAnnie is one of many felines at Ottawa's Humane Society hoping to brighten your home in time for the holidays.
Jolly Jingle Is Back At The Ottawa Humane SocietyJolly Jingle has returned from the North Pole to help homeless animals at Ottawa's Humane Society realize their biggest wish! A loving Furever Home. A family to purr for!
Fun Fluffy FrankMeet super floof Frank! He'd love to play with all the wrappings from your holiday festivities. Frank loves life's simple pleasures like scritches and playing! Learn more about Frank and all the adoptable animals at the OHS at ottawahumane.ca
Delightful DaphneSuper soft and curious Daphne was born at The Ottawa Humane Society and she's now 11 months old. She would love the gift of a Furever Home in time for holiday play! Watch to learn more about Daphne.
Don't Blame The CatDo you have a feline with major catitude? Learn how to become a cat whisperer with the Ottawa Humane Society! A new webinar called 'Don't Blame The Cat' launches on December 5th. Watch for details.
Could You Be A Furever Home For Rue?You can learn more about Rue and all of The Ottawa Humane Society's adoptable animals online at ottawahumane.ca
FREE Howl-O-Ween Family FUN!Playful & shy Noireau is here to entertain while we hear all of the spooky details for this years FREE Howl-O-Ween party on Sunday October 30th.
Could Mr. Jesse Be Purrfect For You?Another beautiful feline looking for a furever home.
Jonah Will Bring You Joy!Another adorable adoptable floof at The Ottawa Humane Society is waiting to love you! Remember, cats can have a positive impact on your health and overall well being. A WIN WIN lifestyle! Watch for more details on Jonah!