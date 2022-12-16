iHeartRadio
Adorable Adoptable Annie

Annie is one of many felines at Ottawa's Humane Society hoping to brighten your home in time for the holidays.

  • image.jpg

    Jolly Jingle Is Back At The Ottawa Humane Society

    Jolly Jingle has returned from the North Pole to help homeless animals at Ottawa's Humane Society realize their biggest wish! A loving Furever Home. A family to purr for!
  • image.jpg

    Fun Fluffy Frank

    Meet super floof Frank! He'd love to play with all the wrappings from your holiday festivities. Frank loves life's simple pleasures like scritches and playing! Learn more about Frank and all the adoptable animals at the OHS at ottawahumane.ca
  • image.jpg

    Delightful Daphne

    Super soft and curious Daphne was born at The Ottawa Humane Society and she's now 11 months old. She would love the gift of a Furever Home in time for holiday play! Watch to learn more about Daphne.
  • TEST_LogoiHeart_Lowfi

    Don't Blame The Cat

    Do you have a feline with major catitude? Learn how to become a cat whisperer with the Ottawa Humane Society! A new webinar called 'Don't Blame The Cat' launches on December 5th. Watch for details.
  • image.jpg

    Could You Be A Furever Home For Rue?

    You can learn more about Rue and all of The Ottawa Humane Society's adoptable animals online at ottawahumane.ca
  • image.jpg

    FREE Howl-O-Ween Family FUN!

    Playful & shy Noireau is here to entertain while we hear all of the spooky details for this years FREE Howl-O-Ween party on Sunday October 30th.
  • image.jpg

    Could Mr. Jesse Be Purrfect For You?

    Another beautiful feline looking for a furever home.
  • image.jpg

    Jonah Will Bring You Joy!

    Another adorable adoptable floof at The Ottawa Humane Society is waiting to love you! Remember, cats can have a positive impact on your health and overall well being. A WIN WIN lifestyle! Watch for more details on Jonah!
  • image.jpg

    Howl-O-Ween FUN With The Ottawa Humane Society

    Have some Howl-O-Ween fun with The Ottawa Humane Society. A a spook-tacular FREE, family friendly open house event on the weekend before Halloween in the OHS Adoption Centre. Lots of fun activities including crafts, face painting, photo booth, delivering treats to the animals and more. No registration required. Just show up for Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th from 1 to 3:30 pm at the OHS, 245 West Hunt Club Rd.
