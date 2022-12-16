Adorable Adoptable Annie

Have some Howl-O-Ween fun with The Ottawa Humane Society. A a spook-tacular FREE, family friendly open house event on the weekend before Halloween in the OHS Adoption Centre. Lots of fun activities including crafts, face painting, photo booth, delivering treats to the animals and more. No registration required. Just show up for Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th from 1 to 3:30 pm at the OHS, 245 West Hunt Club Rd.