Cypress Wants To Snuggle You!
If you're thinking of giving a beautiful animal in need a home, many are waiting at The Ottawa Humane Society. Every week, Katherine Dines meets a new cuddly, playful friend. This week at The OHS, Emma Sheedy tells us about the kind of home Cypress is looking for.
Find a Home for DestinyOttawa's vulnerable animals thank-you for your generosity. In this edition of Furever Home, Katherine Dines hears all about how your kindness helped this beautiful fluffy, playful kitty cat Destiny. Emma Sheedy with the Ottawa Humane Society explains how this giving Tuesday your donations are being matched to help even more animals in need.
Frilly Wants To Love Your FamilyWould you like a little more LOVE in your life? Every week Katherine Dines visits all the beautiful adoptable animals at The Ottawa Humane Society. This week Emma Sheedy introduces us to Frilly!
Senior Pet MonthEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to meet new adoptable animals and learn about the many ways the OHS cares for vulnerable animals in need while they wait for you to bring them home to be part of your family. This week we meet beautiful Gandalf.
Want More Love In Your Life? Meet GooseEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn how helping animals in need can also benefit their people. In this edition of Furever Home, Emma Sheedy introduces us to beautiful Goose who is waiting to love you.
Milly Is Waiting To LOVE & cuddle YOU!Every week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn about programs and services for animals in need. We also meet lots of cuddly friends. In this edition of Furever Home Emma Sheedy introduces us to Milly who is ready to be adopted.
Emergency Pet Food BankEvery week, Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn about their many programs and services that help animals in need. In this edition of Furever Home, Lindsey Marcon from the OHS explains how their Emergency Pet Food Bank is expanding to meet increasing demand in our community. Speaker: Lindsey Marcon
Would You Consider Fostering Animals In Need?This week we hear how fostering an animal in need is mutually beneficial and will only cost a bit of your time and love. The OHS covers all the expenses.
The Beauty Of Adopting A Senior CatEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with the Ottawa Humane Society for an update on programs and workshops to help pets. We also mee beautiful animals waiting to become part of your family. This week Emmy Sheedy introduces Lola and explains the benefits of adopting a senior cat.
Leaving Your Dog Home AloneEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society for an update on all their programs and classes for animal lovers. You'll find all kinds of info on classes to help you better care for your pet at ottawahumane.ca.