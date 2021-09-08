Day of Giving
Every week Katherine Dines checks in on all the beautiful animals being cared for at The Ottawa Humane Society and an update on the many amazing programs that help them. This week Emma Sheedy joins us from the OHS adoption center with cuddly Ivy to explain their Day Of Giving on September 15th and how your donations to help animals in need will be tripled by generous donors.
Another Adoptable Cuddle KittyEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn about how they're helping animals in need through various programs. We also meet lots of adoptable pets. This week it's all about Peter. He's ready to be a special part of your family. Watch to see how calm and gentle he is.
The Benefits Of Animal Enrichment & InterventionKatherine Dines check in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn more about the many ways they help animals in need. Here Katherine is chatting with Tegan Macdonald, OHS Manager: Intervention Services. Tegan explains how enrichment and intervention helps animals become better companions for you.
Worried About Your Pet Going Missing?We hear about pets being lost all the time. We see missing pet posters all over the city. In this edition of Furever Home, Katherine Dines chats with Emma Sheedy from the Ottawa Humane Society about how to keep your pet from wandering off and what to do if they do go missing.
Helping Your Pet With Separation AnxietyIf you've been at home with your pet for an extended period during the pandemic, and are planning to return to the workplace, you can help them adjust to your longer absences. Here Katherine Dines chats with Emma Sheedy from The Ottawa Humane Society about steps you can take to help ease your pet into a new routine to help avoid unpleasant behaviors.
The Need for Foster VolunteersIn this week's 'Furever Home', we're meeting a cute fluffy rabbit who needs our help. Lindsey Gemmell from The Ottawa Humane Society speaks with Katherine Dines about the need for foster volunteers to care for rabbits, how it works and the benefits of having a cuddly bunny in your home.
What To Do When You Find A Lost CatWe've all encountered a wandering feline. They randomly show up at your door or frequent neighborhood spaces. But how do you know when to leave them alone and when to call for help?
Furever Home - 'Catch The Ace' LotteryThe Ottawa Humane Society has launched it's second 'Catch The Ace' Lottery to help care for local animals in need. Katherine Dines speaks with Emma Sheedy at the OHS who explains how it works.
Indoor Vs Outdoor CatsOHS Communications Coordinator Emma Sheedy explains why it's best to keep your cat inside.