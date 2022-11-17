Delightful Daphne

Did you know a cat purrs within a range of 20-140 Hz which is medically therapeutic for illnesses in humans. Studies show a cat's purr decreases risk of dying from heart attack or stroke. The sound of a cat's purr can also calm your nerves, lower stress, blood pressure, help heal infections, and even heal bones. There are so many cat personalities to choose from at The Ottawa Humane Society. Krysta Dickie joins Katherine Dines for her weekly visits to the OHS & here we are meeting cuddly Colin.