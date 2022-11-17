Delightful Daphne
Super soft and curious Daphne was born at The Ottawa Humane Society and she's now 11 months old. She would love the gift of a Furever Home in time for holiday play! Watch to learn more about Daphne.
Don't Blame The CatDo you have a feline with major catitude? Learn how to become a cat whisperer with the Ottawa Humane Society! A new webinar called 'Don't Blame The Cat' launches on December 5th. Watch for details.
Could You Be A Furever Home For Rue?You can learn more about Rue and all of The Ottawa Humane Society's adoptable animals online at ottawahumane.ca
FREE Howl-O-Ween Family FUN!Playful & shy Noireau is here to entertain while we hear all of the spooky details for this years FREE Howl-O-Ween party on Sunday October 30th.
Could Mr. Jesse Be Purrfect For You?Another beautiful feline looking for a furever home.
Jonah Will Bring You Joy!Another adorable adoptable floof at The Ottawa Humane Society is waiting to love you! Remember, cats can have a positive impact on your health and overall well being. A WIN WIN lifestyle! Watch for more details on Jonah!
Howl-O-Ween FUN With The Ottawa Humane SocietyHave some Howl-O-Ween fun with The Ottawa Humane Society. A a spook-tacular FREE, family friendly open house event on the weekend before Halloween in the OHS Adoption Centre. Lots of fun activities including crafts, face painting, photo booth, delivering treats to the animals and more. No registration required. Just show up for Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th from 1 to 3:30 pm at the OHS, 245 West Hunt Club Rd.
Sweet Smudge Is Looking For A Family To LoveCould you have the purrfect furever home for Smudge? Krystal Dickie joins Katherine Dines at The Ottawa Humane Society to tell us about Smudge's Star personality!
Wiggle Waggle Walk & RunHave you signed up? Be part of a fun and energizing day helping animals in care at The Ottawa Humane Society! Join The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, on Sunday, September 25th. As a walker or runner, as a volunteer or pop by to cheer everyone on! Join right up until the event. Just show up. Kids have their very own 1k! It's adorable. You'll find registration info and more at ottawahumane.ca LET's GO!
Cat Lovers Meet Cuddly Colin!Did you know a cat purrs within a range of 20-140 Hz which is medically therapeutic for illnesses in humans. Studies show a cat's purr decreases risk of dying from heart attack or stroke. The sound of a cat's purr can also calm your nerves, lower stress, blood pressure, help heal infections, and even heal bones. There are so many cat personalities to choose from at The Ottawa Humane Society. Krysta Dickie joins Katherine Dines for her weekly visits to the OHS & here we are meeting cuddly Colin.