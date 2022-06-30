Do You Have Room In Your Heart For Purring Pepe
Another adorable, adoptable, floof waiting to love you! Watch for details on this beautiful feline and the Furever Home she's hoping for.
-
How To Keep Your Pet Happy When They're Home AloneIf your pet is acting up while home alone, they might be bored or going through separation anxiety. Here are some tips on how to keep them happy.
-
The OHS Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run Is BackA fun family friendly event! Everyone is welcome.
-
ZEUS: Your Co-PilotAnother beautiful floof hoping to charm his way into your heart and home!
-
Lucky Louie: Star PersonalityIf you've been waiting for a beautiful senior cat to bring more love into your home, lucky Louie is your guy. Watch to learn more about how adorable, adoptable Louie will charm his way into your heart.
-
Kitty Cat Colonel: Star PersonalityThis affectionate kitty warms up quickly and is a true commander. Meet star personality Colonel, waiting for his Furever Home, at the Ottawa Humane Society. Gillian Lemieux describes the purrfect home for Colonel.
-
Acquiring A Pet Responsibly & EthicallyWe join Gillian Lemieux & Lucky at The Ottawa Humane Society to learn why doing your research, before bring a pet home, is so important. Lucky is here to look cute so you'll adopt him and his other feline and canine friends.
-
Lovely Lexi Waiting Over A Year For A Family To CuddleLexi is a senior feline who has lived in the Ottawa Humane Society shelter for over a year. She is long overdue for a loving family and forever home. Watch as Gillian Lemieux tells us about Lexi.
-
Fun Ottawa Humane Society Programs Are Back!After a pandemic pause, many programs are resuming at the Ottawa Humane Society. Adorable adoptable Lenny joins Gillian Lemieux to help explain why there is extra reason to purr at the OHS!
-
Toby, The Co-PilotMeet loveable, adoptable, not a shy guy Toby! Belly rubs, yes please. This week we bid farewell and best wishes to Emma Sheedy who is moving on to new adventures! Next week, you'll meet Gillian. She's usually behind the camera.