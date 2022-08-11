Foster Volunteers Needed ASAP
Foster volunteers are key in saving animals! Your love and care gives them a safe space to recover and prepare for their forever home. Ottawa's Humane Society is experiencing a critical shortage of foster volunteers. There are many benefits to volunteering. It can be as healing for you as it is for the animal in need. Krystal Dickie and Lorcan join Katherine Dines at the OHS with more details on how the foster volunteer program works.
-
Shy ShadowAnother beautiful floof waiting for a forever home at The Ottawa Humane Society. Shadow is a co-pilot. Watch to learn whether you might be the family he's hoping to love.
-
What You Should Know Before Bringing A Pet Into Your HomeDoing your research and knowing where to go to find a pet, and where not to go, can save your family a lot of heart ache down the road. Watch for more details.
-
-
Do You Have Room In Your Heart For Purring PepeAnother adorable, adoptable, floof waiting to love you! Watch for details on this beautiful feline and the Furever Home she's hoping for.
-
How To Keep Your Pet Happy When They're Home AloneIf your pet is acting up while home alone, they might be bored or going through separation anxiety. Here are some tips on how to keep them happy.
-
The OHS Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run Is BackA fun family friendly event! Everyone is welcome.
-
ZEUS: Your Co-PilotAnother beautiful floof hoping to charm his way into your heart and home!
-
Lucky Louie: Star PersonalityIf you've been waiting for a beautiful senior cat to bring more love into your home, lucky Louie is your guy. Watch to learn more about how adorable, adoptable Louie will charm his way into your heart.
-
Kitty Cat Colonel: Star PersonalityThis affectionate kitty warms up quickly and is a true commander. Meet star personality Colonel, waiting for his Furever Home, at the Ottawa Humane Society. Gillian Lemieux describes the purrfect home for Colonel.