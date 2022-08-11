iHeartRadio
Foster Volunteers Needed ASAP

Foster volunteers are key in saving animals! Your love and care gives them a safe space to recover and prepare for their forever home. Ottawa's Humane Society is experiencing a critical shortage of foster volunteers. There are many benefits to volunteering. It can be as healing for you as it is for the animal in need. Krystal Dickie and Lorcan join Katherine Dines at the OHS with more details on how the foster volunteer program works.

