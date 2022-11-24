Fun Fluffy Frank

Have you signed up? Be part of a fun and energizing day helping animals in care at The Ottawa Humane Society! Join The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, on Sunday, September 25th. As a walker or runner, as a volunteer or pop by to cheer everyone on! Join right up until the event. Just show up. Kids have their very own 1k! It's adorable. You'll find registration info and more at ottawahumane.ca LET's GO!