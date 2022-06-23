iHeartRadio
How To Keep Your Pet Happy When They're Home Alone

If your pet is acting up while home alone, they might be bored or going through separation anxiety. Here are some tips on how to keep them happy.

    The OHS Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run Is Back

    A fun family friendly event! Everyone is welcome.
    ZEUS: Your Co-Pilot

    Another beautiful floof hoping to charm his way into your heart and home!
    Lucky Louie: Star Personality

    If you've been waiting for a beautiful senior cat to bring more love into your home, lucky Louie is your guy. Watch to learn more about how adorable, adoptable Louie will charm his way into your heart.
    Kitty Cat Colonel: Star Personality

    This affectionate kitty warms up quickly and is a true commander. Meet star personality Colonel, waiting for his Furever Home, at the Ottawa Humane Society. Gillian Lemieux describes the purrfect home for Colonel.
    Acquiring A Pet Responsibly & Ethically

    We join Gillian Lemieux & Lucky at The Ottawa Humane Society to learn why doing your research, before bring a pet home, is so important. Lucky is here to look cute so you'll adopt him and his other feline and canine friends.
    Lovely Lexi Waiting Over A Year For A Family To Cuddle

    Lexi is a senior feline who has lived in the Ottawa Humane Society shelter for over a year. She is long overdue for a loving family and forever home. Watch as Gillian Lemieux tells us about Lexi.
    Fun Ottawa Humane Society Programs Are Back!

    After a pandemic pause, many programs are resuming at the Ottawa Humane Society. Adorable adoptable Lenny joins Gillian Lemieux to help explain why there is extra reason to purr at the OHS!
    Toby, The Co-Pilot

    Meet loveable, adoptable, not a shy guy Toby! Belly rubs, yes please. This week we bid farewell and best wishes to Emma Sheedy who is moving on to new adventures! Next week, you'll meet Gillian. She's usually behind the camera.
    Why You Should Microchip Your Pet

    If you've ever lost a pet, you know how awful that feeling can be. Emma Sheedy joins us with Oliver to explain the value of microchipping your pet and how you can have it done through The Ottawa Humane Society.
