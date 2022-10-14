Jonah Will Bring You Joy!

Have you signed up for all the fun to help vulnerable animals at The Ottawa Humane Society? Krystal & Chase join Katherine Dines at the OHS Shelter to hype up this energizing day of fundraising. Kids will have their very own 1k route! It's inspiring to see their enthusiasm for giving back and helping animals. If you can't physically participate by walking or running we still need lots of cheer leaders. You can be part of a beautiful community of caring animal lovers just by showing up. You can visit all the booths. There will be animal experts offering advice on lots of products and services. Plan to make the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run part of your Sunday on September 25th on The Great Lawn at Landsdowne Park. You can make a whole day of it & also visit The Ottawa Farmers Market and one of the many yummy nearby patios! If you'd like to sign up or donate, please visit ottawahumane.ca