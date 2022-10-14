Jonah Will Bring You Joy!
Another adorable adoptable floof at The Ottawa Humane Society is waiting to love you! Remember, cats can have a positive impact on your health and overall well being. A WIN WIN lifestyle! Watch for more details on Jonah!
Howl-O-Ween FUN With The Ottawa Humane SocietyHave some Howl-O-Ween fun with The Ottawa Humane Society. A a spook-tacular FREE, family friendly open house event on the weekend before Halloween in the OHS Adoption Centre. Lots of fun activities including crafts, face painting, photo booth, delivering treats to the animals and more. No registration required. Just show up for Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th from 1 to 3:30 pm at the OHS, 245 West Hunt Club Rd.
Sweet Smudge Is Looking For A Family To LoveCould you have the purrfect furever home for Smudge? Krystal Dickie joins Katherine Dines at The Ottawa Humane Society to tell us about Smudge's Star personality!
Wiggle Waggle Walk & RunHave you signed up? Be part of a fun and energizing day helping animals in care at The Ottawa Humane Society! Join The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, on Sunday, September 25th. As a walker or runner, as a volunteer or pop by to cheer everyone on! Join right up until the event. Just show up. Kids have their very own 1k! It's adorable. You'll find registration info and more at ottawahumane.ca LET's GO!
Cat Lovers Meet Cuddly Colin!Did you know a cat purrs within a range of 20-140 Hz which is medically therapeutic for illnesses in humans. Studies show a cat's purr decreases risk of dying from heart attack or stroke. The sound of a cat's purr can also calm your nerves, lower stress, blood pressure, help heal infections, and even heal bones. There are so many cat personalities to choose from at The Ottawa Humane Society. Krysta Dickie joins Katherine Dines for her weekly visits to the OHS & here we are meeting cuddly Colin.
Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run In Support Of Ottawa Humane SocietyHave you signed up for all the fun to help vulnerable animals at The Ottawa Humane Society? Krystal & Chase join Katherine Dines at the OHS Shelter to hype up this energizing day of fundraising. Kids will have their very own 1k route! It's inspiring to see their enthusiasm for giving back and helping animals. If you can't physically participate by walking or running we still need lots of cheer leaders. You can be part of a beautiful community of caring animal lovers just by showing up. You can visit all the booths. There will be animal experts offering advice on lots of products and services. Plan to make the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run part of your Sunday on September 25th on The Great Lawn at Landsdowne Park. You can make a whole day of it & also visit The Ottawa Farmers Market and one of the many yummy nearby patios! If you'd like to sign up or donate, please visit ottawahumane.ca
Adorable Adoptable AnaroseCould you be the loving family Anarose is hoping for? Krystal Dickie with Ottawa's Humane Society tells us what kind of home Anarose would love.
Foster Volunteers Needed ASAPFoster volunteers are key in saving animals! Your love and care gives them a safe space to recover and prepare for their forever home. Ottawa's Humane Society is experiencing a critical shortage of foster volunteers. There are many benefits to volunteering. It can be as healing for you as it is for the animal in need.
Shy ShadowAnother beautiful floof waiting for a forever home at The Ottawa Humane Society. Shadow is a co-pilot. Watch to learn whether you might be the family he's hoping to love.
What You Should Know Before Bringing A Pet Into Your HomeDoing your research and knowing where to go to find a pet, and where not to go, can save your family a lot of heart ache down the road. Watch for more details.