Leaving Your Dog Home Alone
Every week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society for an update on all their programs and classes for animal lovers. You'll find all kinds of info on classes to help you better care for your pet at ottawahumane.ca. We also meet some beautiful animals available for adoption. This week Heather Hunter from OHS Outreach has some advice on how to ease your dog into being home alone, especially if they got comfy having you around all the time during the Pandemic.
-
Otis Is Looking For LoveEvery week Katherine Dines check in on our cuddly animal friends at The Ottawa Humane Society. So many like Otis are waiting for a forever home. Watch to learn more about beautiful Otis and how he can add some joy in your home.
-
Another Cuddly Kitty Waiting To Love You!Every week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to hear about programs that help animals in need and make it easier for you to adopt a new family member. We meet all kinds of new animal personalities too!
-
Day of GivingThis week Emma Sheedy joins us from the OHS adoption center with cuddly Ivy to explain their Day Of Giving on September 15th and how your donations to help animals in need will be tripled by generous donors.
-
Another Adoptable Cuddle KittyEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn about how they're helping animals in need through various programs. We also meet lots of adoptable pets. This week it's all about Peter. He's ready to be a special part of your family. Watch to see how calm and gentle he is.
-
The Benefits Of Animal Enrichment & InterventionKatherine Dines check in with The Ottawa Humane Society to learn more about the many ways they help animals in need. Here Katherine is chatting with Tegan Macdonald, OHS Manager: Intervention Services. Tegan explains how enrichment and intervention helps animals become better companions for you.
-
Worried About Your Pet Going Missing?We hear about pets being lost all the time. We see missing pet posters all over the city. In this edition of Furever Home, Katherine Dines chats with Emma Sheedy from the Ottawa Humane Society about how to keep your pet from wandering off and what to do if they do go missing.
-
Helping Your Pet With Separation AnxietyIf you've been at home with your pet for an extended period during the pandemic, and are planning to return to the workplace, you can help them adjust to your longer absences. Here Katherine Dines chats with Emma Sheedy from The Ottawa Humane Society about steps you can take to help ease your pet into a new routine to help avoid unpleasant behaviors.
-
The Need for Foster VolunteersIn this week's 'Furever Home', we're meeting a cute fluffy rabbit who needs our help. Lindsey Gemmell from The Ottawa Humane Society speaks with Katherine Dines about the need for foster volunteers to care for rabbits, how it works and the benefits of having a cuddly bunny in your home.
-
What To Do When You Find A Lost CatWe've all encountered a wandering feline. They randomly show up at your door or frequent neighborhood spaces. But how do you know when to leave them alone and when to call for help?