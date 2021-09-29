Leaving Your Dog Home Alone

Every week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society for an update on all their programs and classes for animal lovers. You'll find all kinds of info on classes to help you better care for your pet at ottawahumane.ca. We also meet some beautiful animals available for adoption. This week Heather Hunter from OHS Outreach has some advice on how to ease your dog into being home alone, especially if they got comfy having you around all the time during the Pandemic.