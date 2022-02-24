Merry, The Fluffy Poet
I look so forward to my weekly cuddle visits at the Ottawa Humane Society. In this edition of Furever Home Emma Sheedy introduces us to fluffy Merry and describes the kind and loving home Merry would like to be adopted into. You can now take your family for in person visits to see animals at The OHS Shirley Kearns Memorial Adoption Centre. For hours and safety measures, please visit ottawahumane.ca
-
World Spay Day At Ottawa Humane SocietyYou can help The Ottawa Humane Society on this World Spay Day, February 22. Dr Mary Thompson and Emma Sheedy tell us why spaying and neutering your pets are so important and how you can help.
-
Playful Wikki Will Love You FureverAnother fun floof waiting for a Furever Home! Emma Sheedy from The Ottawa Humane Society tells us about Wikki's co-pilot personality and what kind of home would work best.
-
OHS Partner Support ProgramBeautiful fluffy Bella joins Katherine Dines and Emma Sheedy from the Ottawa Humane Society to help explain how the OHS supports local animal rescue partners and how you can be involved.
-
OHS March Break CampsDo you know any little animals lovers? The Ottawa Humane Society is finally bringing back March Break Camps! Emma Sheedy & Petunia join Katherine Dines to tell us about all the fun for kids and how care givers can sign them up!
-
Benjamin The Bunny Will Hop Into Your HeartThis week's edition of Furever home is all about Benjamin The Bunny. Emma Sheedy and Benjamin from The Ottawa Humane Society join Katherine Dines to tell us what kind of home he would love to be part of.
-
The Science Of Making Pets HappyIf you have pets at home, behaving in unfavourable ways, you might want to check out The Science of Making Pets Happy: Webinar Series. Hosted by award winning author and animal behavior specialist, Dr. Zazie Todd through the Ottawa Humane Society.
-
Find a Home for DestinyOttawa's vulnerable animals thank-you for your generosity. In this edition of Furever Home, Katherine Dines hears all about how your kindness helped this beautiful fluffy, playful kitty cat Destiny. Emma Sheedy with the Ottawa Humane Society explains how this giving Tuesday your donations are being matched to help even more animals in need.
-
Frilly Wants To Love Your FamilyWould you like a little more LOVE in your life? Every week Katherine Dines visits all the beautiful adoptable animals at The Ottawa Humane Society. This week Emma Sheedy introduces us to Frilly!
-
Senior Pet MonthEvery week Katherine Dines checks in with The Ottawa Humane Society to meet new adoptable animals and learn about the many ways the OHS cares for vulnerable animals in need while they wait for you to bring them home to be part of your family. This week we meet beautiful Gandalf.