OHS March Break Camps
Do you know any little animals lovers? The Ottawa Humane Society is finally bringing back March Break Camps! Emma Sheedy & Petunia join Katherine Dines to tell us about all the fun for kids and how care givers can sign them up!
Benjamin The Bunny Will Hop Into Your HeartThis week's edition of Furever home is all about Benjamin The Bunny. Emma Sheedy and Benjamin from The Ottawa Humane Society join Katherine Dines to tell us what kind of home he would love to be part of.
The Science Of Making Pets HappyIf you have pets at home, behaving in unfavourable ways, you might want to check out The Science of Making Pets Happy: Webinar Series. Hosted by award winning author and animal behavior specialist, Dr. Zazie Todd through the Ottawa Humane Society.
Moo Is A Star Personality Ready To Join Your FamilyIf your family is ready for more LOVE, meet Moo! Emma Sheedy, with The Ottawa Humane Society, joins Katherine Dines to explain Moo's Star personality and the kind home she'd like to be adopted into.
Adorable Adoptable Rabbits!We're back to zoom visits with The Ottawa Humane Society where they have an abundance of fluffy rabbits waiting to be part of your home. Emma Sheedy joins Katherine Dines and introduces us to delightful Dora and shares something you might not know you can do with rabbits as a pet.
Christmas Cuddle FriendA fluffy friend makes an awesome companion, whether you're a busy family or single living on your own. In this week's edition of Furever Home, Katherine Dines meets Dovey, a beautiful cuddly orange tabby, waiting to love you. You can see all adoptable animals on The Ottawa Humane Society's website at ottawahumane.ca
Kitty It's Cold OutsideIn this week's Furever Home, Katherine Dines meets fluffy playful Lionel at the Ottawa Humane Society. Emma Sheedy explains why the OHS always recommends keeping your cat indoors, especially in winter.
Cypress Wants To Snuggle You!If you're thinking of giving a beautiful animal in need a home, many are waiting at The Ottawa Humane Society. Every week, Katherine Dines meets a new cuddly, playful friend. This week at The OHS, Emma Sheedy tells us about the kind of home Cypress is looking for.
Find a Home for DestinyOttawa's vulnerable animals thank-you for your generosity. In this edition of Furever Home, Katherine Dines hears all about how your kindness helped this beautiful fluffy, playful kitty cat Destiny. Emma Sheedy with the Ottawa Humane Society explains how this giving Tuesday your donations are being matched to help even more animals in need.
Frilly Wants To Love Your FamilyWould you like a little more LOVE in your life? Every week Katherine Dines visits all the beautiful adoptable animals at The Ottawa Humane Society. This week Emma Sheedy introduces us to Frilly!