OHS: Youth Petting Sitting Course

Do you know an animal loving teen between 12 and 16 years old who would love to become a professional pet sitter? The Ottawa Humane Society has a brand new Youth Pet Sitting course. Emma Sheedy and Claus join Katherine Dines to share all the FUN details.

  • image.jpg

    Buddy The Co-Pilot

    Another beautiful adoptable fluff at The Ottawa Humane Society! Emma Sheedy introduces us to Buddy the co-pilot!
  • image.jpg

    Dog Whisperer

    Learn to be a dog whisperer in this new webinar series from The Ottawa Humane Society. You'll be able to lovingly correct any behavioral issues your pooch is expressing. What are they trying to tell you? Emma Sheedy from the OHS joins Katherine Dines, to explain, with help from playful Chase.
  • image.jpg

    Merry, The Fluffy Poet

    I look so forward to my weekly cuddle visits at the Ottawa Humane Society. In this edition of Furever Home Emma Sheedy introduces us to fluffy Merry and describes the kind and loving home Merry would like to be adopted into.
  • image.jpg

    World Spay Day At Ottawa Humane Society

    You can help The Ottawa Humane Society on this World Spay Day, February 22. Dr Mary Thompson and Emma Sheedy tell us why spaying and neutering your pets are so important and how you can help.
  • image.jpg

    Playful Wikki Will Love You Furever

    Another fun floof waiting for a Furever Home! Emma Sheedy from The Ottawa Humane Society tells us about Wikki's co-pilot personality and what kind of home would work best.
  • image.jpg

    OHS Partner Support Program

    Beautiful fluffy Bella joins Katherine Dines and Emma Sheedy from the Ottawa Humane Society to help explain how the OHS supports local animal rescue partners and how you can be involved.
  • image.jpg

    OHS March Break Camps

    Do you know any little animals lovers? The Ottawa Humane Society is finally bringing back March Break Camps! Emma Sheedy & Petunia join Katherine Dines to tell us about all the fun for kids and how care givers can sign them up!
  • image.jpg

    Benjamin The Bunny Will Hop Into Your Heart

    This week's edition of Furever home is all about Benjamin The Bunny. Emma Sheedy and Benjamin from The Ottawa Humane Society join Katherine Dines to tell us what kind of home he would love to be part of.
  • image.jpg

    The Science Of Making Pets Happy

    If you have pets at home, behaving in unfavourable ways, you might want to check out The Science of Making Pets Happy: Webinar Series. Hosted by award winning author and animal behavior specialist, Dr. Zazie Todd through the Ottawa Humane Society.
