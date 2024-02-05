Ottawa Humane Society’s Tales Of Love
-
Superstar Link Would Love To Headbutt His Way Into Your Heart!The Ottawa Humane Society is shining a spotlight on a celebrity kitty cat! Can you help Link find a FURever home in time for Christmas? The OHS has rolled out the red carpet for Link. Extra videos in comments!
-
Rescue Kitty LunaRescue kitty Luna wants to purrr her way into your heart and a FURever Home! Tis the cuddling season!
-
Tenacious TimothyTimothy is a co-pilot, a cuddly companion, who would love to purr his way into a Furever Home! Waiting to be adopted, at Ottawa's Humane Society.
-
Heart Warming GiftsA unique way to help vulnerable animals at Ottawa's Humane Society.
-
-
-
Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run For Animals In Care at The OHS !Are you an animal lover? Do you enjoy being outside, exercizing and connecting with community? Join The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run to help animals in care at Ottawa's Humane Society! You'll love the outdoor party vibe! You can learn about new pet products and services, meet other animal lovers and have fun with family friendly activities. September 24th on The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park. You'll find more info including registration at ottawahumane.ca
-
Cute CompanionIf you're looking for a fluffy feline companion, Calvin loves to give attention. Calvin is 10 years old and has calm energy. You can learn more about Calvin and all the beautiful adoptable animals at the OHS at ottawahumane.ca
-
More Bunny Love At Ottawa's Humane SocietyIf you're looking for a fluffy feline companion, Calvin loves to give attention. Calvin is 10 years old and has calm energy. You can learn more about Calvin and all the beautiful adoptable animals at the OHS at ottawahumane.ca