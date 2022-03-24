Pepper The Co-Pilot
Purring Pepper will cuddle her way into your heart, when she feels like it. Another adorable, floof waiting at the Ottawa Humane Society to be adopted into a kind and loving home. Watch to hear more about Pepper.
OHS: Youth Pet Sitting CourseDo you know an animal loving teen between 12 and 16 years old who would love to become a professional pet sitter? The Ottawa Humane Society has a brand new Youth Pet Sitting course. Emma Sheedy and Claus join Katherine Dines to share all the FUN details.
Buddy The Co-PilotAnother beautiful adoptable fluff at The Ottawa Humane Society! Emma Sheedy introduces us to Buddy the co-pilot!
Dog WhispererLearn to be a dog whisperer in this new webinar series from The Ottawa Humane Society. You'll be able to lovingly correct any behavioral issues your pooch is expressing. What are they trying to tell you? Emma Sheedy from the OHS joins Katherine Dines, to explain, with help from playful Chase.
Merry, The Fluffy PoetI look so forward to my weekly cuddle visits at the Ottawa Humane Society. In this edition of Furever Home Emma Sheedy introduces us to fluffy Merry and describes the kind and loving home Merry would like to be adopted into.
World Spay Day At Ottawa Humane SocietyYou can help The Ottawa Humane Society on this World Spay Day, February 22. Dr Mary Thompson and Emma Sheedy tell us why spaying and neutering your pets are so important and how you can help.
Playful Wikki Will Love You FureverAnother fun floof waiting for a Furever Home! Emma Sheedy from The Ottawa Humane Society tells us about Wikki's co-pilot personality and what kind of home would work best.
OHS Partner Support ProgramBeautiful fluffy Bella joins Katherine Dines and Emma Sheedy from the Ottawa Humane Society to help explain how the OHS supports local animal rescue partners and how you can be involved.
OHS March Break CampsDo you know any little animals lovers? The Ottawa Humane Society is finally bringing back March Break Camps! Emma Sheedy & Petunia join Katherine Dines to tell us about all the fun for kids and how care givers can sign them up!
Benjamin The Bunny Will Hop Into Your HeartThis week's edition of Furever home is all about Benjamin The Bunny. Emma Sheedy and Benjamin from The Ottawa Humane Society join Katherine Dines to tell us what kind of home he would love to be part of.